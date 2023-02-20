Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Welcoming GeNienne Samuels back home to Richmond

GeNienne Samuels returns home to Richmond, Virginia as the newest member of the CBS 6 News team.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 07:25:43-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- GeNienne Samuels returned home to Richmond on Monday as the newest anchor/reporter for CBS 6 News.

The Hermitage High School graduate said her path to the CBS 6 newsroom began just a few miles from the news station at the University of Richmond.

"My senior year, I took my first news writing class," Samuels said. "That is when I decided I wanted to become a reporter and an anchor."

GeNienne Samuels 08.jpg

Samuels won't be a traditional news anchor who sits behind an anchor desk.

Like many of her CBS 6 colleagues, she will be outside and in the community.

"I'll really be focusing on the people that are making change," she said. "The people that are inspiring, the people that are impacting, the people that are making a difference within our communities."

If there is a community story you'd like to share with GeNienne, please click here.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone