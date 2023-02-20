Welcoming GeNienne Samuels back home to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- GeNienne Samuels returned home to Richmond on Monday as the newest anchor/reporter for CBS 6 News.

The Hermitage High School graduate said her path to the CBS 6 newsroom began just a few miles from the news station at the University of Richmond.

"My senior year, I took my first news writing class," Samuels said. "That is when I decided I wanted to become a reporter and an anchor."

WTVR

Samuels won't be a traditional news anchor who sits behind an anchor desk.

Like many of her CBS 6 colleagues, she will be outside and in the community.

"I'll really be focusing on the people that are making change," she said. "The people that are inspiring, the people that are impacting, the people that are making a difference within our communities."

If there is a community story you'd like to share with GeNienne, please click here.