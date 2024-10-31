Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin shows pride, gives gift to Colonial Heights teen Briar Brandeberry

PETERSBURG, Va. — First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin, spent Wednesday in Petersburg, where she took time to connect with a remarkable third grader, Briar Brandeberry.

Briar, an eight-year-old from Colonial Heights, first met Youngkin over the summer at a Tri-City Chili Peppers game.

Known for her love of school, swimming, and trampoline jumping, Briar has faced challenges due to having only one arm.

Despite occasional hurtful comments from others, she remains resilient and positive.

During Wednesday's visit, Youngkin presented Briar with an autographed photo of the two together and a charm representing the First Lady's office.

"I think Briar is remarkable. I think the most incredible thing about Briar, among the fact that she has a majestic smile and is definitely a magnet for attention, is that she views herself as made in the image of God, and perfect in God's sight, and unique in God's universe and world, and so I'm just distinctly proud of her," Youngkin said.

The First Lady also learned about Briar’s recent successes in soccer and her academic achievements.

Briar expressed her ambition to become a police officer, following in her father's footsteps.

Youngkin’s visit not only highlighted Briar’s strength but also served as an inspiration for others facing similar challenges.

