This little girl has a simple response to bullies who tease her about missing arm

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Briar Brandeberry is a little girl whose big smile instantly wins over most people she meets.

The eight-year-old girl has a simple answer for those who give her strange glances or ask inappropriate questions about her missing left arm.

"I say that God wanted me to be like this," Brandeberry said.

WTVR

Living life without her arm doesn’t slow down the third grader.

From the very beginning, she worked to be independent.

"Tying her shoes, riding the bikes, cartwheels, swimming, you name it, she’s done it," Briar’s mom Ashley Brandeberry said. "We tried offering her prosthetics. She doesn’t want it."

Briar said when she grows up she'd like to be a police officer, just like her father.

Watch for Wayne Covil's stories on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Wayne should profile, email him wayne.covil@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories that celebrate voices in our community on CBS 6 News.