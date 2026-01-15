Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man fatally shot at Sussex County apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

WTVR
Posted
and last updated

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in the Town of Waverly Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at the Sussex Trace Apartments on Leneave Lane around 4:30 p.m. A person of interest is in custody, according to the sheriff.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

