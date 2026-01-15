Man fatally shot at Sussex County apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in the Town of Waverly Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at the Sussex Trace Apartments on Leneave Lane around 4:30 p.m. A person of interest is in custody, according to the sheriff.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story.

