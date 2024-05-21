Sheriff injured in baseball bat attack inside Virginia home

WAVERLY, Va. -- The Sussex County Sheriff and two deputies were injured Tuesday serving a warrant. All three law enforcement officers have since been released from the hospital.

The violent incident began at about 7 a.m. when two Sussex deputies went to a home on Middle Street in Waverly, Virginia, to serve a warrant for a man named David Barrow.

Barrow, according to law enforcement, resisted arrest and assaulted the deputies.

When the deputies called for backup, Sussex Sheriff Ernest Giles responded to the home.

Once there, Giles attempted to get Barrow to come out of a bedroom.

When Barrow opened the door slightly, law enforcement said Sheriff Giles pushed the door open.

That's when law enforcement claimed Barrow hit the sheriff on the head and shoulder with a baseball bat.

Barrow then barricaded himself in the room for about three and a half hours.

During that time, Virginia State Police responded, executed a search warrant, and took Barrow into custody without incident.

Barrow was booked without bond on charges including assaulting law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

Court records show Barrow has multiple violent convictions including robbery and carjacking.

He was also previously convicted in Hanover for falsifying statements on a background check while attempting to buy a gun.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.