Crime Insider: Henrico woman found dead in home following welfare check

Henrico Police
WTVR
Posted at 9:39 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 21:39:26-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that a woman was found dead in her home following a welfare check by Henrico County police.

The woman was found in her home on the 3700 block of Ammons Avenue Monday evening in Henrico.

Sources say police are considering the woman's death to be suspicious.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

