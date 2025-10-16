2 suspects charged with murder months after man killed in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Two suspects have been apprehended months after a man was shot and killed in Richmond's Mosby Court neighborhood, according to authorities.

Richmond Police said Thursday that 32-year-old Michael Caballero of Richmond and 32-year-old Brian Jackson of Lexington, South Carolina, have been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm.

The charges are connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old K-Ron Washington in the 1300 block of Coalter Street on May 31.

Washington, who police said officers found on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said Caballero was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 11 and indicted on Sept. 30.

Jackson was arrested by police in Newport News on Aug. 19 and indicted on Aug. 20.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Did you know K-Ron Washington? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube