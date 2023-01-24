Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man accused of attacking GRTC bus driver, killing passenger, now in custody

Richmond top stories and weather January 24, 2022
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 10:29:01-05

RICHMOND, Va. — A man accused of brutally beating a GRTC bus driver, and killing a passenger on board another bus, has been captured.

Dexter Superville was recently apprehended in New York. He was flown back to Richmond Monday.

He appeared in John Marshall General District Court Tuesday morning and was arraigned on three charges, including felony malicious wounding.

Investigators say Superville viciously assaulted GRTC driver Wayne Harvell back in October of 2021 on the outskirts of Gilpin Court. The attack was caught on surveillance video.

Superville was arrested after the incident, but was only charged with misdemeanor simple assault, which allowed him to be released.

The very next month, investigators said he shot and killed a man named Jonathan Contreras on board a bus parked outside of Southside Plaza. Superville had been wanted ever since.

This is a developing story.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone