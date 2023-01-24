Man accused of attacking GRTC bus driver, killing passenger, now in custody

RICHMOND, Va. — A man accused of brutally beating a GRTC bus driver, and killing a passenger on board another bus, has been captured.

Dexter Superville was recently apprehended in New York. He was flown back to Richmond Monday.

He appeared in John Marshall General District Court Tuesday morning and was arraigned on three charges, including felony malicious wounding.

Investigators say Superville viciously assaulted GRTC driver Wayne Harvell back in October of 2021 on the outskirts of Gilpin Court. The attack was caught on surveillance video.

Superville was arrested after the incident, but was only charged with misdemeanor simple assault, which allowed him to be released.

The very next month, investigators said he shot and killed a man named Jonathan Contreras on board a bus parked outside of Southside Plaza. Superville had been wanted ever since.

This is a developing story.