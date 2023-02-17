School board votes to oust Colonial Heights superintendent during emergency meeting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The Colonial Heights School Board voted unanimously during an emergency meeting Friday to part ways with Superintendent Dr. William Sroufe said.

While the final vote was public, the discussion that led to it took place in private. And the school board did not elaborate on the reason why they deiced to oust Sroufe.

"Unfortunately, I can't answer that question until the final agreement is signed," school board chair Steven Neece said.

However, sources told WTVR CBS 6 that the decision to part ways with Sroufe involved concerns over the way the school system handled a scandal involving the former Colonial Heights High School softball coach.

"I was elated. It was a long time coming," said one of the handful of parents who were in attendance at the meeting.

Alicia Allen first spoke to Melissa Hipolit last year for a series of investigative reports concerning inappropriate conduct allegations against Jeff Faries, a former softball coach and the city’s former police chief. The accusers were some of Faries’ players.

Faries retired as chief last April, one month after the city put him on administrative leave pending a state police investigation into accusations made by several of his former players.

Ultimately, a special prosecutor said she believed there was evidence that a crime, or crimes, had been committed by Faries when he was coach. But no charges were filed, because the statute of limitations had passed.

Allen, a former assistant softball coach, said she repeatedly complained to the athletic director about Faries’ treatment of her and the girls on the team. But she claims nothing was done and that her concerns were brushed under the rug.

But Allen said that if the school system had taken her complaints seriously, perhaps the statute of limitations would not have run out.

"I was relieved it felt like for the first time in two years they were finally doing something," Allen said. "It's been rough. It's taken my love for the game and for coaching in general."

Mother Terri Grubb and Allen said they hope the board will also consider taking action regarding other personnel.

"Now there is a couple more that need to go that were just as responsible, and I hope they hold them accountable as well," Grubb said.

Sroufe, who was not present at Friday's meeting, previously contested Allen's comments and said there was no record of her complaints. He also said allegations that the school system engaged in a cover up were disappointing and inaccurate.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Sroufe for comment and will update this story once we hear back.

