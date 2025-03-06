Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Hopewell shooting; suspect in custody

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot multiple times in Hopewell on Wednesday evening.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett is at the scene of the shooting, which happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue. Police believe the shooting happened after an argument.

The victim has life threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A suspect is currently in custody. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

