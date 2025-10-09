Man dies after domestic dispute leads to chase, house fire in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A domestic dispute escalated into a high-speed chase and barricade situation that ended with a man taking his own life after setting a house fire on Thursday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police first responded to a Wendy's along Hull Street Road around 3:50 p.m. for a domestic with weapon call.

Crime Insider sources say shots were then fired at a car which started a high speed chase to Sunne Court, not far from Courthouse Road. The man then barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

According to sources, the man then set the house on fire before stepping outside and shooting himself.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the man has been pronounced dead.

Neighbors were under a shelter-in-place order, which has since been lifted.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

