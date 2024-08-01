Could you use $120 to buy food this summer? Here's how to find out if your family is eligible.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands of Virginia families with school-aged children are eligible to receive a one-time benefit this month to help supplement their child's diet during the summer months.

"I think it's really important to try to find those 140,000 kids," Cassie Edner, a public benefits attorney with the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said.

Edner and the Virginia Poverty Law Center are working to alert families about a new federal benefit called "SUN Bucks."

SUN Bucks can be used on fruit, vegetables, dairy, and meat.

"The last day to apply is August 30. So there's a very, very narrow timeframe when people can actually apply. So, it's important to get the words out," Edner said.

Virginia, along with the majority of states, are partnering with the federal government to provide a $120 payment starting Thursday to support the diets of school-aged kids in low-income households.

"A lot of times, during the summer months when kids are out of school, they don't have those school lunches and breakfasts that they're normally received. So there is more hunger in those summer months," Edner said.

Around 650,000 children are automatically enrolled in the program because they already receive SNAP or TANF benefits, have Medicaid in households that make 185% below the federal poverty level, or have been approved for free or reduced school lunches.

But an additional 140,000 children qualify and need to enroll.

Some of those children, Edna said, may go to a school that already offers free meals without having to apply.

"Those numbers are really high, especially in the Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield area," Edna said.

She said SUN Bucks can be used at any store that accepts SNAP and added if people use SUN Bucks at a store that takes part in the state's Fresh Match program, they can get double the amount of fruits and vegetables they buy.

"Another group that really participates in that is farmer markets, farmer stands. So it's just a good way to get more fruits and vegetables into your diet, especially since they're really expensive lately," Edna said.

Edner said while $120 may not seem like much to some people, she knows from running VPLC's SNAP Helpline that the normal benefits alone may not be enough.

"When you take away those school meals, the breakfast, the lunch that a lot of kids are getting this will be really helpful to just help supplement that during the summer months," she said.

Eligibility is determined based on household income. The Virginia Department of Social Services' website shows those benchmarks and has an application form.



