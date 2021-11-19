Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Style Weekly is being revived thanks to VPM acquisition

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Spiers, Richmond BizSense<br/>
Style-Weekly-Styles Richmond BizSense.jpg
Posted at 7:35 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 07:35:23-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A longtime Richmond alternative newsweekly is getting a second chance at life by way of a public media nonprofit. VPM announced Thursday it has acquired Style Weekly, which ceased operations in early September after a 39-year run.
The acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed, includes Style’s website and social media channels, and all digital content therein. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers