Style Weekly is being revived thanks to VPM acquisition

RICHMOND, Va. -- A longtime Richmond alternative newsweekly is getting a second chance at life by way of a public media nonprofit. VPM announced Thursday it has acquired Style Weekly, which ceased operations in early September after a 39-year run.
The acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed, includes Style’s website and social media channels, and all digital content therein. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 07:35:23-05
