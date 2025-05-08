Someone vandalized the sturgeon sculpture along Appomattox River Trail in Petersburg: 'It was a cool fish'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Vandals struck again along the Appomattox River Trail on the Petersburg and Chesterfield County line, damaging a public art sculpture that was installed in 2023.

The sturgeon sculpture, created by local artist Nancy Saunderson as part of a public art project commissioned by the non-profit Culture Works, was discovered in the canal beside the trail.

"The piece was removed from the flower bed over here, drug along the bank and then tossed off this embankment, into the canal side of the trail," said Daniel Jones, with Culture Works. "They also bent the head and the tail of the fish, back on itself."

The concrete block supporting the sculpture weighs 120 pounds.

This marks the second act of vandalism along the trail in recent weeks. Previously, someone set fire to a Little Free Library book exchange station.

Watch: Someone torched the Little Free Library along river trail: 'Very trifling'

"We have seen no vandalism until now, so we really are confused on why it's happening at this time and really concerned at these improvements being vandalized," Heather Barra, with Friends Of The Lower Appomattox, said.

Trail users expressed dismay at the destruction.

"It's terrible. Why would you, like why?" said Markeith Deas.

"I don't really get it, I don't understand why you would do something like that. It was a cool fish," said Justin Goode.

Jones emphasized that the artwork had no controversial intent.

"For somebody to come out and destroy it in this way, is pretty senseless because it's not a political piece of art, it's not sending some sort of specific meaning other than we should take care of the fish that are in the water," said Jones.

The artist, Nancy Saunderson, expressed her disappointment but remains determined to repair or replace the damaged work.

"Public art enriches the community and inspires others to be creative and contribute to their community. Seeing that potential for impact in my neighborhood taken away is painful, but I am determined to repair or rebuild the sculpture after I asses the damage," said Saunderson.

Police are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information about the vandalism to the fish sculpture or the fire that destroyed the Little Free Library is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.