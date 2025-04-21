Someone torched the Little Free Library along Appomattox River Trail: 'Very trifling'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Little Free Library along the Appomattox River trail was destroyed by fire in March, leaving community members disappointed and questioning why someone would do that.

The small library, which was donated by the Virginia State University Alpha Zeta Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority and installed along a trail, served as a place where anyone walking by could take a book for free or leave one for others to enjoy.

"It's tragic that someone would burn a book bank like that," said John Wilson, who regularly walks the trail.

Now, only charred wood remains of the structure.

"Very tragic. That was very trifling," Sierra McDaniel and Christine Scott, who were walking along the trail Monday, said.

WTVR Sierra McDaniel and Christine Scott

Scott expressed concern about the incident.

"It's pretty out here now, so it brings out more people, so for more people to start being out here and then you have this, it's like uh oh," she said. "It's unfortunate, it was very convenient, it was for a good cause and it's just sad, that people don't take that into consideration."

Community members who spoke with me questioned the motivation behind the destruction.

"The [sorority] took the time out, they put the effort to give back," said McDaniel. "Why would you do that?"

Walkers hope the community will rebuild the Little Free Library.

WTVR

The Petersburg Fire Department responded to the fire, but a citizen had already extinguished it before firefighters arrived.

The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.