Students protest outside Meadowbrook High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Around Meadowbrook High School 100 students walked out of class Tuesday afternoon to protest the way the Chesterfield school handled a matter involving an interaction between a student and teacher. The student claims the teacher used a derogatory term in class.

The protest lasted about 30 minutes before students went back inside the building.

When asked about the protest and the reason behind it, Chesterfield Schools responded with the message the principal sent to Meadowbrook families:

I wanted to reach out to you about an event that occurred today at our school.

During fourth period, a group of students left the building, but remained on campus, as part of a peaceful protest. The students shared that this action was in response to a previous concern regarding a staff member. When the protest ended, students who participated were allowed to return to the building and attend class, and the remainder of the day continued as usual.

While I am not able to share details regarding personnel matters, I want you to know that as your principal, it is very important to me that students are able to share their concerns and feel that they are being heard. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me. As always, I appreciate your continued partnership.

The Chesterfield School system has not yet provided additional information about the protest.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.