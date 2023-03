Why protesters huddled outside Henrico drug store: 'It's really important'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Students for Life group held abortion pill protests in Central Virginia and across the country Saturday in opposition of drug store chains offering mifepristone.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone in 2000 to end pregnancy, when used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol. The combination is approved for use up to the 10th week of pregnancy.

Nearly two dozen people representing Students for Life gathered outside the CVS on West Broad Street near Willow Lawn holding signs with phrases like "I demand protection at conception" and "abortion is dangeros for woman and deadly for children" in hopes the pharmacy chain will stop carrying abortion pills.

Gavin Oxley, who led the effort in Central Virginia, hopes the group's protests reach company leadership at CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid.

“We have a bunch of students out here because I care about our community. It’s really important to talk about,” he said.

The organization wants the drug store chains to stop dispensing the pills. The FDA eliminated an in-person requirement for getting the pill tate in 2021, saying a new scientific review showed no increase in safety complications if the drug is taken at home. That change also permitted the pill to be prescribed via telehealth and shipped by mail-order pharmacies.

Oxley said the drug stores should focus on life-saving care.

"All of these pharmacies don't care about health care, they want a profit," Oxley said.

Earlier in the week, Walgreens announced that they would not sell abortion pills in 20 conservative-led states

that had threatened legal action, according to the Associated Press.

It comes after leadership in 20 conservative-led states wrote a letter to Walgreens and CVS threatening legal action if they mailed abortion pills in their states.

More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than with a procedure, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Ames Gurston, a graduate student at Virginia Commonwealth University, said she was surprised to learn about the protest.

“I’m a social work student and this is often something we are talking about in class, the local government and what is going on in our community," Gurston said. "So it’s kind of funny that didn’t come up in my last week of classes.”

Gurston believes people should be able to choose whether they want the pill.

"People are essentially protesting health care, which is a little crazy to me," she said.

WTVR CBS 6 reached out to CVS, Walgreens and Rite aid for comment on the protest but did not get a response.

Protests also took place Saturday outside Walgreens and CVS stores in 12 other states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, according to organizers.

ABOUT THE ABORTION PILL

Mifepristone is taken first to dilate the cervix and block a hormone needed to sustain a pregnancy. Misoprostol is taken a day or two later, causing contractions to empty the uterus.

More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than with a procedure, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. In rare cases, the drug combination can cause excess bleeding, requiring emergency care.

WIDENING ACCESS

For more than 20 years, the FDA limited dispensing of mifepristone to a subset of specialty offices and clinics due to safety concerns.

The agency has repeatedly eased restrictions and expanded access, increasing demand even as state laws make the pills harder to get for many women.

In late 2021, the agency eliminated an in-person requirement for getting the pill, saying a new scientific review showed no increase in safety complications if the drug is taken at home. That change also permitted the pill to be prescribed via telehealth and shipped by mail-order pharmacies.

Earlier this year, the FDA further loosened restrictions by allowing pharmacies like Walgreens to start dispensing the drug after they undergo certification. That includes meeting standards for shipping, tracking and confidentially storing prescribing information.

STATES STEP IN

Typically, the FDA’s authority to regulate prescription drug access has gone unchallenged. But more than a dozen states now have laws restricting abortion broadly — and the pills specifically — following last year’s Supreme Court decision overturning the federal right to abortion.

Last month, attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens in a letter that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in their states.

In addition to state laws, attorneys general from conservative states have argued that shipments of mifepristone run afoul of a 19th century law that prohibited sending items used in abortion through the mail.

WALGREENS' REACTION

A spokesman says the company told the attorneys general that it will not dispense mifepristone in their states and it doesn't plan to ship the drug to them as well.

But Walgreens is working to become eligible through the FDA’s certification process. It plans to dispense the pills where it can legally do so.

The company is not currently dispensing the pills anywhere.

OTHER DRUGSTORES

Rite Aid Corp. said it was “monitoring the latest federal, state, legal and regulatory developments” and would keep evaluating its policies. The Associated Press also sought comment from CVS Health Corp., retail giant Walmart and the grocery chain Kroger.

Some independent pharmacists would like to become certified to dispense the pills, said Andrea Pivarunas, a spokeswoman for the National Community Pharmacists Association. She added that this would be a “personal business decision," based partly on state laws. The association has no specifics on how many will do it.

OTHER LEGAL ISSUES

In November, an anti-abortion group filed a federal lawsuit in Texas seeking to revoke mifepristone's approval, claiming the FDA approved the drug 23 years ago without adequate evidence of safety.

A federal judge could rule soon. If he sides with abortion opponents, mifepristone could potentially be removed from the U.S. market.

In January, abortion rights supporters filed separate lawsuits challenging abortion pill restrictions imposed in North Carolina and West Virginia.

Legal experts foresee years of court battles over access to the pills.