Students carol for a cause: 'This is a new tradition for us'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The sounds of Christmas rang in the air Thursday, as carolers took to the Woodlake neighborhood.

The group of teens and young adults went door to door, singing the songs of the season to all who opened.

"It's so fun to see everybody’s faces. You know, they open the door and they’re kind of confused and then after we sing, they just seem to be having a great time and we’ve gotten a lot of donations so far, so I'm really excited," said Natalee Wilson.

Wilson is a college student and Richmond native. She’s part of the Richmond Students for Life organization.

"All of us are from Richmond, we have the youngest of 13 and the oldest of I believe 20 so all of us here coming together, it's really fun."

But the organization was spreading more than just holiday cheer. They were raising money for the East End Pregnancy Center

"They provide a variety of resources for women up until their baby is one year old, anything from clothes to formula to baby food," said Richmond Students for Life President, Therese Sanctafamilia.

Sanctafamilia said it was the second year the group had caroled for a cause and they don't plan to stop.

"Every single year we will be doing this. This is a new tradition for us," she said.

As of Thursday, evening the group had already raised hundreds of dollars. Their goal was $1,200.

Last year, they raised $800 dollars for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Those who wanted to donate could do so here.