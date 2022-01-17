Man killed outside Chesterfield police station during a custody exchange

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the man killed outside a Chesterfield police station as 33-year-old Stuart D. Jeffries, of Richmond.

Jeffries was shot Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Appomattox Police Station at 2920 W. Hundred Road, according to Chesterfield Police.

Jeffries family photos Stuart Jeffries

"My brother was pure hearted. A hard-working man that was very family oriented," Jeffries' sister Tai said.

"[He] loved boxing and his daughter dearly. He was genuine and a real stand up guy."

Corey D. Goodson Sr., 44, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Chesterfield Police Corey D. Goodson Sr.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the fatal shooting happened during a custody exchange.

"At this point, the investigation indicates Jeffries and Goodson were involved in an altercation at the time of the shooting," Chesterfield Police Lt. Justin Aronson wrote in an email.

Chesterfield Police indicated an officer was in the parking lot at the time and heard the shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.