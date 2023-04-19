Richmond Police arrest 16-year-old murder suspect

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him with murder in connection to a deadly Monday afternoon shooting on Stuart Avenue in the city's Museum District.

"Officers were called to the 3500 block of Stuart Avenue for the report of a person shot," a Richmond Police spokesperson said about the crime. "Officers arrived and located an adult male, Curtis Edwards, 40, of Richmond, in an apartment building, down and unresponsive. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

The teenager turned himself into police when his family learned detectives believed he was a suspect.

The teenager was charged with murder, burglary with intent to commit murder, maliciously shooting within a dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, police said.

Police have not provided details about a possible relationship between the teen and the adult.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.