Person killed outside Richmond apartment building

RICHMOND, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Richmond's West End, according to Richmond Police.

A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon on Stuart Avenue, near N Thompson Street, in Richmond.

The shooting took place at an apartment across the street from Humphrey Calder playground and Interstate 195.

Police have not released information about the person who was killed nor the suspect in the shooting.

WTVR Police investigate a fatal shooting near the intersection of Stuart Avenue and N. Thompson Street in Richmond, Va. on Monday, April 17, 2023.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.