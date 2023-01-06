A Henrico man went into cardiac arrest. A dispatcher helped save his life.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in recovering from his cardiac arrest on Monday, it's reminding a Henrico County couple of their own experience as they are in the midst of thanking those who helped them out six months ago.

"We're extremely, extremely, extremely blessed," said Debbie Hopper. "We just had all these angels on earth right there."

Her husband, Stu Hopper, had been diagnosed with chronic atrial fibrillation several years ago, but had gotten it taken care of. Recently been experiencing chest pains and underwent testing and told there were no concerns - however, while at home on July 9, 2022, Stu suffered a cardiac arrest while doing stretches he said helped with the pain and collapsed to the floor.

"Wasn't a crash, it was just a thump," Stu recalled.

When Stu collapsed, Debbie came in from the kitchen.

"I'm talking to him. I'm saying, 'Stu, what happened?' And he's kind of moaning," she said.

When Debbie called 911, dispatcher Shannon Marshall answered the call.

"I just remember panic in her voice," Marshall said. "I remember yelling at you to calm you down."

For Marshall, who was less than a year into the job, she recognized what was happening and that Debbie needed to perform CPR until EMS crews arrived.

Marshall guided Debbie through the chest compressions.

"And so, I just did whatever she said, we were counting together," Debbie recalled.

Crews arrived within minutes and took over.

What followed was a couple weeks in hospital and months of successful recovery.

Stu said these days he is "pretty much doing everything that I was doing prior."

Now the Hoppers are on a thank-you tour with those that helped, including Marshall.

"We couldn't stop hugging her," Debbie said. "I mean, how do you thank someone for saving a life, but I said, 'You were the first responder. You know, you were you are our angel on Earth.'"

Debbie got her first-ever tattoo: Intertwined hearts for her and Stu -- surrounded by smaller pink ones -- for those angels on earth.

"This one right here at the top is Shannon," Debbie said.

Marshall was stunned by the tribute.

"I was like, just like, immediately tears," Marshall said. "I have tattoos that are for people, so I know how much goes into... It's a lot of thought."

And with these angels all around them, the Hoppers said they are continuing on with their lives with a new-found appreciation.

"We're so very blessed because we know this does not happen very often," Debbie Hopper said.

"This thing worked out as good as it possibly could," Stu Hopper said. "So let's enjoy every day. Make the most of it.

The Hoppers add they are encouraging everywhere to be strong advocates for their own health when and to learn CPR.

Additionally, Marshall said says they Are always looking for people in the 911 call center. And if you have a heart for people, it is a rewarding career.

