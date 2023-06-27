Strong storms knock out power across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Powerful storms that moved through Central Virginia Monday night into Tuesday morning knocked power to around 15,000 Dominion Energy customers system wide.

The majority of the 8,000 outages in Central Virginia, at 11 p.m. Monday, were located in the City of Richmond.

Both Chesterfield and Henrico counties saw power outage numbers surpass 1,000 customers.

Dominion Energy customers can report and check outages by calling 866-366-4357.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.