Free support group in rural Virginia aims to help stroke survivors and their families

FARMVILLE, Va. -- A new support group is launching in Farmville to help provide a safe space for stroke survivors and their caregivers.

It's called "The Stroke Survivors Support Group," and it was created by Longwood University's speech language pathologist, Sally Wilson.

Wilson regularly works with stroke survivors, and she will now be able to help students who are part of the school's speech, hearing and learning services program to learn more about helping stroke survivors and practice some of their skills on actual patients.

Wilson grew up in Nottoway, and she says it's important to have support groups for families dealing with the struggle of a loved one needing to regain speech.

"You know, being from a rural area, I know what it's like to have to drive 45 minutes to have access to health care," explained Wilson. "And so having it locally in the community, we've seen lots of of good feedback that, hey, I don't have to drive so far. And for those who may not drive out of town, it's nice for them to have that access."

The free support group will launch on February 9th at The Woodland Community Center in Farmville from 10 to 11 a.m.

The plan is to have the group meet monthly, offering information and answering healthcare questions surrounding strokes.

If you have any questions, Wilson says you can contact her by email at wilsonsk@longwood.edu or by phone at 434-395-2713.