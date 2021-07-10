Watch
Striking Volvo workers nix tentative deal at Virginia truck plant

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In a Jan. 6, 2011, file photo, workers install parts on a truck on the Volvo truck assembly line at the Volvo plant in Dublin, Va. A tentative labor deal between Volvo Trucks North America and a union representing nearly 3,000 workers who have gone on strike twice in 2021 at the Virginia truck plant was rejected by the striking workers, late Friday, July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 10, 2021
DUBLIN, Va. -- A tentative labor deal between Volvo Trucks North America and a union representing nearly 3,000 workers who have gone on strike twice this year at a southwest Virginia truck plant has been rejected by the striking workers.

It's the third tentative accord rejected by the union workers this year.

The United Auto Workers announced the rejection of the pact late Friday involving a Volvo tractor-trailer assembly plant in Dublin.

It said an ongoing walkout will continue.

Volvo Trucks North America called the outcome “very disappointing” and its statement said the tentative deal had offered significant wage gains and first-class benefits.

Volvo says the plant is the largest maker of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world.

