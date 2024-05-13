How a Virginia manufacturer thanked first responders that saved their warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Friday, May 3, dozens of first responders and community members filled up the warehouse of Strickland Manufacturing. Though the joyous day would have been hard to imagine just one year ago.

On the morning of May 6, 2023a fire broke out at Strickland's warehouse at Goochland Business Park. According to officials with Goochland County, the fire took around 7 hours and more than 57,000 gallons of water to completely extinguish.

The fire would be marked as the largest commercial fire in recent Goochland history with personnel from Louisa, Henrico, Chesterfield, Powhatan, and Richmond assisting in the fight.

To say their thanks to the first responders that helped save their business Strickland Manufacturing opened its doors for a appreciation luncheon.

“On behalf of everyone at Strickland Manufacturing, I would like to express our sincere thanks to the local fire departments, law enforcement, businesses, customers, and neighbors who helped us re-build over the past 12-months. Today was a chance to bring people together and show our gratitude. We look forward to growing our business footprint in Goochland County." Strickland's Manufacturing's President, Sean O'Reilly said to those in attendance.

Chief Eddie Ferguson, Goochland County Fire-Rescue, stated, “It is wonderful to see the business resiliency nearly one year later, as well as the kindness and generosity from the business owners and employees.”

