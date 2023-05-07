Chief calls fire at Goochland warehouse 'significant incident;' no injuries reported

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – A fire inside a massive warehouse in Goochland Saturday prompted roughly 50 firefighters to respond to what Goochland Fire-Rescue Chief Eddie Ferguson called a “significant incident.”

Crews were called just after 9:45 a.m. to Strickland Manufacturing building at the Goochland Industrial Park on Merchants Lane in Oilville.

When firefighters arrived, Ferguson said there was heavy fire impacting about 60% of the 19,000 square feet warehouse.

All of Goochland’s six fire companies responded along with crews from Henrico, Chesterfield, Louisa, Hanover and the Metro Richmond Flying Squad.

“It takes a lot of units to handle a fire of this size,” Ferguson said. “We requested mutual aid very early on. When you don't have fire hydrants, you actually have to go into a rural water supply operation. We shuttled water from a nearby draw hydrant in a private pond about two miles west of the incident location.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

