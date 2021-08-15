Slow-moving storms cause flash flooding in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fire officials are warning drivers to avoid flooded roads after slow-moving storms unleashed torrential downpours with over an inch of rain falling in less than 20 minutes in metro Richmond Sunday afternoon.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR RICHMOND METRO

"In the past half hour, we have responded to multiple calls for vehicles in high water ," Richmond Fire officials posted around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews were called to I-195 north at Patterson and Grove avenues, , W. Broad Street at Dabney Road, the 2900 Block of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and W. Franklin Street and Kent Road.

"Please avoid those areas," officials pleaded.

Parts of the metro have picked up 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, and widespread flooding is being reported downtown with some road closures, Meteorologist Mike Stone said.

"Exercise caution if traveling and never drive though flood waters," Stone said.

The threat of showers and storms will continue tonight and areas of fog will develop.