Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Slow-moving storms cause flash flooding in Richmond

items.[0].videoTitle
It will be muggy with cooler temps and scattered storms around
ExpressWayFlooding.png
Posted at 7:14 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 19:14:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fire officials are warning drivers to avoid flooded roads after slow-moving storms unleashed torrential downpours with over an inch of rain falling in less than 20 minutes in metro Richmond Sunday afternoon.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR RICHMOND METRO

"In the past half hour, we have responded to multiple calls for vehicles in high water ," Richmond Fire officials posted around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews were called to I-195 north at Patterson and Grove avenues, , W. Broad Street at Dabney Road, the 2900 Block of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and W. Franklin Street and Kent Road.

"Please avoid those areas," officials pleaded.

Parts of the metro have picked up 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, and widespread flooding is being reported downtown with some road closures, Meteorologist Mike Stone said.

"Exercise caution if traveling and never drive though flood waters," Stone said.

The threat of showers and storms will continue tonight and areas of fog will develop.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.