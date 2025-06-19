Storms knock out power to 77,000-plus across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 188,000 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity at one point after powerful storms moved through Virginia on Thursday.

Roughly 77,900 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 6 p.m., according to Dominion Energy.

Most of those outages were concentrated in Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond.



Chesterfield — 7,458

Dinwiddie — 216

Goochland — 4,112

Hanover — 15,440

Henrico — 37,921

New Kent — 1,663

Petersburg — 1,672

Powhatan— 2,536

Richmond City — 8,255



Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for numerous counties in Central Virginia as the powerful line of storms tracked across the Commonwealth. A severe thunderstorm watch was also in effect until 9 p.m.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone said damaging gusts were the primary threat, with gusts near or exceeding 60 mph. However, large hail was also possible and an isolated tornado could not be ruled out.



Today's Forecast Severe storms exiting this evening The Weather Authority

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.