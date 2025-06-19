Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Storms knock out power to 77,000-plus across Central Virginia

A look at damage reports so far for June 19 storms in Virginia
A look at damage reports so far for June 19 storms in Virginia
Severe storms moving into eastern Virginia
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect
Severe storms through mid-evening
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 188,000 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity at one point after powerful storms moved through Virginia on Thursday.

Roughly 77,900 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 6 p.m., according to Dominion Energy.

Most of those outages were concentrated in Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond.

  • Chesterfield — 7,458
  • Dinwiddie — 216
  • Goochland — 4,112
  • Hanover — 15,440
  • Henrico — 37,921
  • New Kent — 1,663
  • Petersburg — 1,672
  • Powhatan— 2,536
  • Richmond City — 8,255

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for numerous counties in Central Virginia as the powerful line of storms tracked across the Commonwealth. A severe thunderstorm watch was also in effect until 9 p.m.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone said damaging gusts were the primary threat, with gusts near or exceeding 60 mph. However, large hail was also possible and an isolated tornado could not be ruled out.

poster_29909aa097314af489fe125d1517522a.jpg

Today's Forecast

Severe storms exiting this evening

The Weather Authority

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

⛈️ Tracking Storms: Complete Coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone