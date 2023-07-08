Storms knock out power to thousands across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Storms knocked out power to more than 7,000 Dominion Energy customers in Central Virginia with the majority of the outages in Henrico, Hanover and Richmond. Virginia, on Saturday afternoon.

As of about 2:45 p.m, power was out to more than 4,300 homes in Henrico, more than 1,200 in Hanover, more than 900 in Richmond and more than 460 in New Kent. according toDominion Energy. There were more than 9,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in the Commonwealth.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until 3:15 p.m. for parts of the metro, including Richmond, as the widely scattered, slow-moving storms unleashed torrential downpours. Rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour were possible, along with flash flooding. Meteorologist Mike Stone said storms will decrease during the evening.

