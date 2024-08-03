Storms knock out power to thousands across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Storms knocked out power to more than 8,900 Dominion Energy customers in Central Virginia on Saturday afternoon with the majority of the outages in and Charles City, Dinwiddie, New Kent Petersburg and Prince George.

As of 6:15 p.m., roughly 8,930 customers were without power, according to Dominion Energy.



Charles City 1,327

Chesterfield 278

Colonial Heights 250

Dinwiddie 4,090

Henrico 37

Hopewell 343

New Kent 663

Petersburg 581

Prince George 1,358

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for all of central Virginia until 9 p.m.

The storms that develop will unleash very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, along with the potential for damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Today's Forecast Storms taper this evening, warm & muggy overnight The Weather Authority

