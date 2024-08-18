Storms knock out power to thousands across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Storms knocked out power to more than 10,000 Dominion Energy customers in Central Virginia on Sunday afternoon as powerful storms rolled through Central Virginia.

As of 6:15 p.m., roughly 10,364 customers were without power, according toDominion Energy.

Most of those remaining outages were concentrated in Henrico and Chesterfield.



Chesterfield 162

Dinwiddie 16

Henrico 10,121

New Kent 22

Richmond 36

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for all of central Virginia until 10 p.m.

"Not all areas will receive storms, but those that occur will produce very heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding along with strong, gusty winds," CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Goldberg wrote. "While the main threat will be damaging winds, there is the possibility of some large hail as well."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

