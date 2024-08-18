Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Storms knock out power to thousands across Central Virginia

Hour-by-hour look at some storms that could be severe with strong gusts
Sunday Storms
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Storms knocked out power to more than 10,000 Dominion Energy customers in Central Virginia on Sunday afternoon as powerful storms rolled through Central Virginia.

Sunday Storms

As of 6:15 p.m., roughly 10,364 customers were without power, according toDominion Energy.

Most of those remaining outages were concentrated in Henrico and Chesterfield.

  • Chesterfield 162
  • Dinwiddie 16
  • Henrico 10,121
  • New Kent 22
  • Richmond 36

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for all of central Virginia until 10 p.m.

"Not all areas will receive storms, but those that occur will produce very heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding along with strong, gusty winds," CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Goldberg wrote. "While the main threat will be damaging winds, there is the possibility of some large hail as well."

RELATED: Hour-by-hour look at storms this weekend

Weather Threat Aug. 18, 2024

Today's Forecast

Muggy with scattered storms, severe weather possible

The Weather Authority

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone