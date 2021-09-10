Stony Point Fashion Park for sale as 'redevelopment opportunity'
Burl Rolett
Stony Point Fashion Park
Posted at 9:25 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 09:25:23-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Stony Point Fashion Park is officially on the market. The South Richmond mall has been formally listed for sale and is being pitched as a “redevelopment opportunity,” according to a JLL flyer for the property. Click here to continue Reading on Richmond BizSense.
