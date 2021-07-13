Stoney, RPS debate over George Wythe construction timeline

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he wants a new George Wythe High School built sooner as opposed to later. However, the school board disagrees.

Stoney met with residents pushing for the construction of the new high school inside a southside church. Concerned families say that the 65-year-old building is in dire need of replacement.

"I walked those halls back in 1970 myself and then my son graduated in 1999 and now it seems my grandson is scheduled to go there as well. That's a problem," one concerned resident said.

Last month, Stoney proposed a plan to help Richmond Schools build a new high school by creating an RPF that would begin the process of taking bids for the design and construction of the new school.

He said that collaboration would ensure the same success that the school district saw in 2018 when $150 million was raised to build three new schools with the help of a sales tax.

However, the school board rejected the plan.

"The goal has always been to open up a new George Wythe in the fall of 2024. We've proved already we could build a school in two years and get kids in them," Stoney said.

While school board vice chairman Jonathan Young said that his colleagues welcome a partnership, they say that the district must use their funds wisely to build more than one school.

"Specifically, there's $200 million in the capital improvement plan for the construction of a new George Wythe and for the construction of a new career and technical high school," Young said.

Young said the $200 million could also be used to build a new Woodville Elementary in Church Hill.

School board member Kenya Gibson echoed Young's sentiment.

"Our students across the district will continue to wait unless we start working smarter," Gibson said.

Stoney said that the school board alone can't make school construction a reality in a timely fashion.

"To wait until you hire your construction team and hire your procurement team, do you know how long that's going to take? So why don't we do what we can do today and then when you're ready and staff is ready to go, I'll gladly hand the process off to the schools," Stoney said.

The topic of the new school has generated so much public interest over the past couple of months that the Richmond School Board has called for a community meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the timeline for new construction.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the current George Wythe High School.