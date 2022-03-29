Stoney responds to board member unhappy over George Wythe: 'That's extremist talk'

RICHMOND, Va. -- While the Richmond City Council and the Richmond School Board agree that George Wythe students need a new school, they can't seem to find common ground on how that school will be built.

"George Wythe means the most to me. It's the heart of Southside. Let's take politics out of it," Christopher Woody said.

Woody graduated from George Wythe in 2003 and said that his alma mater is in desperate need of renovations.

"Nothing's changed. I've been in there quite a few times. Nothing's changed. Wythe is still the same," Woody said.

In a Monday night meeting, plans to renovate the school stalled yet again. The city council failed to pass a measure that would transfer more than $7 million to the school board.

"It's really just a matter of moving it from one bucket into another," Kenya Gibson, the vice-chair for Richmond's school board, said.

Gibson said the board has been asking for that money, which is allocated to school construction, for several months so they can get started on designing a new George Wythe.

However, a majority of council members said they're not confident in the board's plans to build a George Wythe for 1,600 students rather than 2,000 students, citing a growing population on the Southside.

"The delay is in the hands of city council. They're the ones who have held up this transfer of funds. So the question is why?" Gibson said.

Gibson said the board can save taxpayer dollars by building a smaller George Wythe and using those funds to repair other city schools, such as Woodville Elementary.

She alleges the city's continued delay in transferring funds is greedy and not supportive of democratically governed schools.

"That's extremist talk. I ain't got time for it," Mayor Levar Stoney said, denouncing Gibson's statements.

Mayor Stoney trusts that council is fulfilling its responsibility to taxpayers by not handing over the money until the board provides more evidence to support their claims.

"Moving forward, it's my hope that the adults who sit on the school board are willing to get around the table and actually talk about a real compromise," Stoney said. "I'm optimistic that the dollars will one day land in the account so we can get this process going."