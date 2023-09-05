Stoney wants to spend casino tax revenue to help Richmond children: 'We've identified the crisis in the city'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other city leaders announced plans Tuesday to establish an early childhood education trust fund that would use gaming tax revenue from the proposed Richmond Grand Resort and Casino.

Stoney and Richmond City Council members Mike Jones and Reva Trammell voiced tremendous support for the re-branded casino project that Richmond voters narrowly rejected in 2021.

The city projects to receive $30 million in annual gaming tax revenue if voters approve a casino just off Interstate 95 in South Richmond.

“I am pleased to announce that we plan to establish the first ever Childcare and Education Trust Fund using the gaming tax revenues from the destination resort and casino if approved this November. This is a groundbreaking approach that will address both affordability and capacity,” Stoney said.

At the press conference, at T.B. Smith Community Center on Ruffin Road, Stoney promised trust fund money would go to build a new early childcare center. The plans also called for another childcare center at Southside Community Center.

“[The centers] will be privately operated and our estimate to serve up to 100 kids each. Secondly, we will dedicate $8 million to parks and recreation projects across the city,” Stoney said.

The mayor said the plan would also add new childcare and early education slots and make childcare more affordable by providing tuition assistance. Parks and Rec would receive $8 million to improve facilities.

Brendan King asked Stoney if he hoped the trust fund would bring out more ‘yes’ voters on November 5.

“I'm hoping that folks who need, who want the city to be a city that supports children come out and support this in November,” he responded. “That's that's all I'm looking for. We've identified the crisis in the city. We've also presented a solution to fix that crisis and it's my hope that if you agree with this solution, you come out and support the vote yes, in November.”

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras voiced his support for the trust fund acknowledging the district wouldn’t benefit directly from the plans.

“This proposal is the next big investment in our children," he said. "No, it doesn't go directly to RPS but I can't think of a better investment in our children at RPS. As you have heard, there is no greater investment that we can make in our young people than their growth and their learning from birth to five."

In July, Richmonders who spoke out against the casino being added back on the ballot questioned promoters' motivations and were concerned about transparency with the allocation of revenue.

Voters who oppose the re-branded casino called it an “extractive business” especially for low-income families. They claim that casinos make money off the backs of those who need help the most.

“City Council doesn’t seem to be paying attention to its constituents which is our desire to not have a casino," resident Blair Just said.

