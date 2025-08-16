Stolen French bulldog reunited with owner after armed robbery in Virginia, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A 2-year-old French bulldog named Macho, who was stolen at gunpoint during a walk in Hampton on Wednesday, has been found and reunited with his owner.

Breana Holt found Macho and brought him to Fire Station 9 on Thursday evening, according to police.

Once at the fire station, detectives were notified and helped organize the reunion between Macho and his owner.

"Thanks to the dedicated work of our Major Crimes Unit and the kindness of a concerned citizen, Ms. Holter, Macho was safely recovered and reunited with Mr. Cooper," Hampton Police said.

The dog had been missing since Wednesday, when police said a robbery was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Campus Parkway.

The dog's owner was approached by three men in a vehicle who got out of the car with a firearm and forcibly took the dog, police said.

One of the three suspects has been identified and arrested. Jalyle Lee, 21, of Newport News, is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and larceny of a dog, police said.

Police are continuing to work on identifying the other two suspects involved in the incident.

