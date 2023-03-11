Boy killed in Richmond neighborhood; officers not looking for suspects

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a young man was killed on Richmond's Southside Friday night.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Stockton Street just before 9:55 p.m. after a call for a person down.

"Once on scene officers located a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," police said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

While police said they are not looking for any suspects in connection to the case, officials said the Medical Examiner will determine the young man's exact cause of death.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.