Sting adds Richmond stop to upcoming 'Sting 3.0' tour

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy Award-winning artist Sting is bringing his "Sting 3.0" tour to Richmond next year.

The show is scheduled for Monday, May 25 at Allianz Amphitheater.

Members of Sting's Fan Club will have first access to tickets starting on Tuesday, with additional presales scheduled throughout the week. General on-sale will begin Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Sting isn't the only artist on the 2026 schedule at Allianz Amphitheater.

O.A.R's "Three Decades Tour" makes its stop in Richmond on Sunday, July 26 and Five Seconds of Summer will perform on Sunday, Aug. 9.

For more information about other shows at Allianz Amphitheater, click here.

Who would you like to see at Allianz Amphitheater? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

