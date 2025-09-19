Steve Martin and Martin Short show in Richmond canceled

RICHMOND, Va. — Steve Martin and Martin Short's upcoming show at Allianz Amphitheater in Richmond has been canceled, according to an announcement on the venue's social media.

According to the post, Steve Martin has come down with COVID and the Saturday, Sept. 20 show — as well as a show in Virginia Beach planned for Friday — will be canceled out of abundance of caution.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the post reads. "Refunds will be issued automatically for Ticketmaster purchases—no further action is required. For tickets purchased through third-party resellers (StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, etc.), please contact your point of purchase directly."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube