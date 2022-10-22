People with Down syndrome 'need to be acknowledged, seen, heard,' Virginia mom says

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. –- October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and an event Saturday aimed to raise awareness and funds for programming for both adults and children with the condition.

Debra Vance’s 9-year-old son Ethan has Down syndrome. She said he has also been diagnosed with Autism and ADHD. She invited the public to the walk to learn more about those with disabilities.

“Down syndrome is not some sort of entity or crazy abnormality,” Vance said. “People who have Down syndrome have hopes and dreams and feelings, wants and desires, plans for the future, just like anybody else does.”

Provided to WTKR Vance Family

Vance said the walk also shows those with Down syndrome that they have support from the community.

“Individuals with Down syndrome work so hard just to achieve the same milestones that many of us take for granted, and those things need to be celebrated,” Vance said.

Step Up for Down Syndrome took place at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach. The Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads hoped to raise $50,000. Funds will go to support groups, education, and advocacy.

"People with Down Syndrome and anybody with disabilities need to be acknowledged, seen, heard," she said.