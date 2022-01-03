State Police respond to 80+ crashes on Virginia roads and highways

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police reported troopers have responded to more than 80 crashes as of 8 a.m. Monday.

"No injuries just stuck/damaged vehicles caused by folks going too fast for conditions," a Virginia State Police spokesperson posted on social media. "Please continue to stay off the roads as this winter system moves thru and limit travel only if necessary."

CBS 6 meteorologist Tom Patton said the winter weather transitioned from rain to snow Monday morning with some of the heaviest snow expected in the late morning and early afternoon.

"It's kind of hinting that it should be done by maybe between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.," he said. "Then overnight tonight it's going to clear and become very very cold. We're going to drop back to about 17 degrees here in town. And what happens when all this slush freezes, not only does it become slippery and crunchy but quite dangerous outside of your door at home in your driveway, on the street, and sidewalks."

