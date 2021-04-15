State police seek witnesses of Black soldier's traffic stop

WINDSOR, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they’re looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the traffic stop involving Windsor police and a Black Army lieutenant.

The traffic stop occurred on the night of Dec. 5 on Route 460, but videos of the incident drew nationwide attention last week after the soldier filed a lawsuit against the two officers.

State police said they are investigating the traffic stop at the request of the Windsor Police Chief and at the directive of Governor Northam.

"State police are looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the encounter between the Windsor Police Officers and Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, on the night of Dec. 5, 2020," officials with state police said in an email Wednesday evening. "The traffic stop was initiated at approximately 6:35 p.m. as Nazario was traveling west in a black Chevrolet Tahoe on Route 460 in the Town of Windsor. The actual traffic stop occurred a minute later at the BP gas station at the intersection of E. Windsor Blvd/Route 460, Church Street, Bank Street and Court Street."

A federal lawsuit filed by Lt. Caron Nazario alleges that he pepper sprayed and struck by police. He was never charged with a crime.

Anyone with information and/or cell phone video before, of or after the traffic stop is asked to contact state police by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.