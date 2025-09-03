State police reminding residents of seat belt laws after 6 killed in Virginia crashes over Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — State police are reminding Virginians to wear seat belts after six people were killed in Virginia crashes over Labor Day weekend.

"In three of the crashes, the victims were reportedly not wearing a seat belt, and in a fourth crash, it could not be determined if the victim was restrained. The other two fatal crashes involved motorcycles," a Wednesday news release explained.

The news release reminds residents of the new state law that went into effect on July 1, requiring all drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt.

“Wearing a seat belt can save your life, and now, the law requires for all occupants,” said Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “We want Virginians to have a safe Fall, and wearing a seat belt is one of the best ways to protect yourself while on the road.”

The fatal crashes happened in Alexandria, Chesapeake, Frederick County, Lynchburg and Norfolk.

In total, state troopers responded to 767 crashes over the holiday weekend. More than 3,000 drivers were cited for speeding and 1,370 were cited for reckless driving, state police said. There were also DUI charges filed against 62 people, 499 seat belt violations and 116 child restraint violations.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.