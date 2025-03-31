Summit inspires Richmond teens: 'You can make it out of your neighborhood'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department and Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) held a summit for teens on Monday, aiming to enhance community engagement.

"This is an opportunity for us to be a part of engaging our youth on a more dynamic level," said Marty Harrison, vice president of public safety for RRHA.

The event, titled "State of the Teen Union," welcomed students from across the city and featured speakers and panels that addressed critical issues teenagers face.

Darryl Johnston, founder of the community organization The Rock Project, was among the speakers. He highlighted the increased challenges youth face in today’s society, particularly with the influence of social media.

"I want to let these kids know that you can make it out of your neighborhood. You know, it's not where you're from, it's where you're at now," Johnston said.

Organizers emphasized the importance of listening to the concerns of the youth in attendance to establish trust.

"It's just giving them the comfort to know that they can come to us and let us know what's going on and trust us to help them and not target them," Harrison explained.

Hezekiah Harris, a senior at John Marshall High School and one of the panelists, noted that gun violence, mental health, and drug use are among the primary challenges kids face.

"This is like the most complex development stage of a person's life," Harris said.

He proposed that better parental support, financial aid, and additional support programs could aid teens in need.

"When everyone else ahead of us is all said and done, dead and gone, we will be the next ones to take the step," he said.

The summit also featured a video podcast where panelists discussed these issues, which will soon be available on the city and police department’s social media platforms.

