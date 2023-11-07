Governor declares a state of emergency as firefighters battle Virginia wildfires

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Tuesday as firefighters responded to two wildfires amid dry conditions and high winds.

The declaration allows Virginia to mobilize additional resources, staff, and equipment to help with the response, the governor's office said in a news release. The operation involves the Virginia National Guard, the Department of Forestry, the Department of Emergency Management, and other agencies.

The Quaker Run Fire in Madison County and the Tuggles Gap Fire in Patrick County broke containment lines over the weekend, and officials said additional resources are required to contain these fires and respond to any additional fires.

Virginia Department of Forestry via AP This photo provided by Virginia Department of Forestry shows firefighters trying to stop the western spread of the Quaker Run Wildfire in Madison County, Va.

Virginia's fall fire season runs through Nov. 30, but officials said drought conditions have made these fires challenging to contain.

A state of emergency was also declared in a western North Carolina community where a wildfire burned hundreds of acres and threatened homes. Crews are fighting several separate blazes in forested areas of Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky as wide swaths of those states face moderate to severe droughtconditions and warmer-than-normal temperatures.

