Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency for Virginia ahead of incoming winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Friday ahead of an incoming winter storm.

Current forecasts indicate Sunday night into Monday could be wintry in Central Virginia. At this time, it looks like the best chance for accumulating snow will occur well north and northwest of Richmond.

Youngkin is urging Virginians to take proper precautions beforehand.

“I am declaring a state of emergency for the incoming winter storm currently forecasted to impact Virginia starting Sunday, and I’m encouraging all Virginians, visitors, and travelers to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts,” Gov. Youngkins said. “Given the current projected size of the storm, if your post-holiday travel plans have you leaving Sunday, I encourage you to adjust those plans to leave on Saturday. If you find yourself needing to be on the roadways, please heed any warnings and make sure you are keeping yourselves and others safe. Our pre-treating preparations are underway and substantial state and local resources will continue to actively monitor the forecast and respond through the weekend.”

In a state of emergency, VDOT will be pre-treating some roads ahead of the weather. The Virginia State Police will also be increasing staff as necessary.

The Virginia National Guard is in close contact with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management about any necessary response.

Bitter cold temperatures are expected to stick around through next week.

