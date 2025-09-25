Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State Fair of Virginia opening Friday promises savings for families, ‘real fun’

'Real Fun, Real Virginia,' theme celebrates Commonwealth heritage with affordable family four-packs available until Thursday
DOSWELL, Va. — The State Fair of Virginia opens Friday at Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, offering families ways to save money while enjoying traditional fair activities.

The theme of this year's fair is "Real Fun, Real Virginia," which celebrates the Commonwealth's heritage and culture.

Visitors can enjoy typical fair attractions including rides, shows, food and entertainment. Special features include a dog show and stilt walkers, among other attractions.

Fair organizers made changes based on feedback from previous attendees, with a particular emphasis on affordability for families.

"The family four pack on sale until Thursday night the 25th at 11 p.m. $40 for four tickets," Marlene Jolliffe, the State Fair of Virginia's executive director, said.
"And I would venture to guess, actually, I believe you will not find a better value in this market."

The State Fair runs 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 5.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

