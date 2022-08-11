Watch Now
Breweries win 18 medals at state craft beer awards program

Mike Platania photos via Richmond BizSense <br/>
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild’s Craft Beer Cup, a state competition now in its 11th year, was held at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s West Creek location.<br/>
RICHMOND, Va. — Newcomers to the Richmond brewing scene led a strong bounce-back showing by the local industry at the state’s main craft beer competition earlier this week. On Monday night, 11 local breweries took home a total of 18 medals at the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild’s Craft Beer Cup. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

