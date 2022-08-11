Breweries win 18 medals at state craft beer awards program

RICHMOND, Va. — Newcomers to the Richmond brewing scene led a strong bounce-back showing by the local industry at the state’s main craft beer competition earlier this week. On Monday night, 11 local breweries took home a total of 18 medals at the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild’s Craft Beer Cup. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 10:02:58-04
