Rob Cardwell takes you on a tour of Virginia's new State Capitol Visitors' Center

Virginia State Capitol Visitors' Center reopens in Richmond, Virginia.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 15:20:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Capitol of Virginia started the new year with a new design that will help visitors get a better look at the historic building.

The capitol visitor center reopened Tuesday after undergoing renovations to help accommodate the opening of the new General Assembly building.

Crews moved the gift shop and the offices of the capitol tour guides, upgraded the lighting, and added new food options.

The new General Assembly building opened in October.

The project began in 2016 and the building cost $292 million of taxpayer money.

